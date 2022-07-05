Econ Financial Services Corp Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,113 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

PZA opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

