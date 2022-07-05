Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 10,327 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

