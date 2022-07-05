Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.36

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 26455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.797 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 153.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

