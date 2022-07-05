Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $6,494.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00256470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,682,076 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

