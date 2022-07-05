Einsteinium Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $7,022.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00027944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00247814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002228 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,684,130 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

