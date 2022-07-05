Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,774 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

