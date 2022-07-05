Elementeum (ELET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,948.04

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $9,948.04 and approximately $26.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.01033488 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00092445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elementeum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

