Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOCW. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.73. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Elliott Opportunity II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.