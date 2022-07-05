Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Raised to $28.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 33.56.

EDR opened at 21.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is 26.96. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,185.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,295 shares of company stock worth $13,429,991 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $254,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

