Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.38

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.38 and last traded at C$25.59, with a volume of 229039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.97.
Several research analysts have commented on EDV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.18.
In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,197.40.
About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
See Also
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.