Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.38

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.38 and last traded at C$25.59, with a volume of 229039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.97.

Several research analysts have commented on EDV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.18.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$869.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,197.40.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

