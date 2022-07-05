Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,388,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 39,545,367 shares.The stock last traded at $71.10 and had previously closed at $72.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

