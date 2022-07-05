Enjoy Technology’s (ENJY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

ENJY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enjoy Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

ENJY stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.79. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $12.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $24,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

