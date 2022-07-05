Entain (LON:ENT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,235 to GBX 2,034. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Entain traded as low as GBX 1,135.50 ($13.75) and last traded at GBX 1,141.17 ($13.82), with a volume of 2407142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,212.50 ($14.68).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($24.95) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.64) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,234.25 ($27.06).

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.59), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,638,774.16).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

