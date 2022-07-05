Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

