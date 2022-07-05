Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.37

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 4747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

