Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

