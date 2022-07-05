Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.84

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 92254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after buying an additional 1,443,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,408,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 572,911 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,208,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 864,700 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 587,478 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

