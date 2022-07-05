Ergo Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.05 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $62.05 million and $365,261.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00009555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,287.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,137.73 or 0.05608056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00028170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00248738 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00610181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00519621 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.