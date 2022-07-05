Ergo Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Ergo has a market cap of $62.05 million and $365,261.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00009555 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,287.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,137.73 or 0.05608056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00028170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00248738 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00610181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00519621 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

