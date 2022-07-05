Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 665,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.3 days.

OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $$28.35 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $56.87.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

