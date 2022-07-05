Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 665,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.3 days.
OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $$28.35 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $56.87.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (Get Rating)
