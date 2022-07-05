Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 660.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 59,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $9,229,253. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

