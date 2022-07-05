Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

