Evedo (EVED) Price Down 0% This Week

Evedo (EVED) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Evedo has a market cap of $263,930.60 and approximately $352.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,259.09 or 0.99974153 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

