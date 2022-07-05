Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Reduced by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises about 3.0% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $283.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.97. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

