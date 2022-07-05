Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Shares Down 0.4%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.66. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 14,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.40 to $4.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

