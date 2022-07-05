Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

