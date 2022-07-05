Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $10.77. Expro Group shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 4,152 shares.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
