Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $10.77. Expro Group shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 4,152 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

