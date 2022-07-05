Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 379.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.49% of Fastenal worth $166,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

