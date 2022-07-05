Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 10.7% Higher

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.83. 71,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,783,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,267 shares of company stock worth $1,243,168. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

