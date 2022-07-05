FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 821,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,553. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

