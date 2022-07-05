FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $275.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $333.00.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.35. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

