Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.24) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

About Ferrexpo (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

