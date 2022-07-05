Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.24) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of Ferrexpo stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.