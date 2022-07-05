Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

