Filecash Price Hits $0.0063 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Filecash has a total market cap of $160,937.69 and approximately $331,563.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00152360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00082118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015210 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.