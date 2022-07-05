Financial Contrast: Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) versus ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) and ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and ForgeRock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million 13.28 -$573.46 million ($1.39) -6.43 ForgeRock $176.93 million 10.61 -$47.77 million N/A N/A

ForgeRock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Full Truck Alliance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of ForgeRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of ForgeRock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and ForgeRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance -71.02% -10.24% -9.52% ForgeRock N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Full Truck Alliance and ForgeRock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 ForgeRock 0 3 7 0 2.70

Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.65%. ForgeRock has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than ForgeRock.

Summary

ForgeRock beats Full Truck Alliance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. The company also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, it offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, the company provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; and automated approvals and certifications. ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.