Financial Contrast: Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) versus Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ozon has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ozon and Velocity Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.20) -2.76 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -33.28% -177.42% -31.85% Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ozon and Velocity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ozon currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.76%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Velocity Acquisition beats Ozon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Velocity Acquisition (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

