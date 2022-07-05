Financial Survey: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International General Insurance has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MediaAlpha and International General Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 1.06 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -29.42 International General Insurance $361.30 million 1.05 $43.70 million $1.00 7.79

International General Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International General Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97% International General Insurance 12.92% 14.63% 4.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MediaAlpha and International General Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25 International General Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 66.37%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than International General Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International General Insurance beats MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

International General Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.