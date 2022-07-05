First Bancorp Inc ME Buys 412 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. 313,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,544,090. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.