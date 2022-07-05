First Bancorp Inc ME Has $215,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 104,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,627. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

