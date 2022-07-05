First Bancorp Inc ME Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Bancorp Inc ME lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. 985,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,435,222. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

