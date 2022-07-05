First Bancorp Inc ME Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 686,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,833. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

