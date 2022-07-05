First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires Shares of 1,165 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,636,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.09 and a 200-day moving average of $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.