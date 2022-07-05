First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 332,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,248,000. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.