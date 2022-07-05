First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases Shares of 7,473 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

