First Pacific Financial Buys 147 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Garmin were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.