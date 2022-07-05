First Pacific Financial Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Pacific Financial lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,687,000 after buying an additional 155,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.47. 49,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

