First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Unilever were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,146.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $60.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.