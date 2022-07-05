First Pacific Financial Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 10.8% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,356,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,628,000 after buying an additional 1,611,543 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,388,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,400,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,398,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,656,000.

FNDA traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

