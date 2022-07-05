First Pacific Financial Sells 110 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX traded down $11.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.65. 4,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,850. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.