First Pacific Financial Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,332. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

